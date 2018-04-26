Senate Confirms Mike Pompeo as U.S. Secretary of State

The United States Senate voted 57 To 42 Thursday to confirm CIA Director Mike Pompeo. He's President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State following the resignation of Rex Tillerson who previously held the post.

Pompeo was sworn in not long after the vote by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved Pompeo's nomination on Monday sending the vote to the full Senate. It didn't come easy for Pompeo as he faced opposition in the Committee from some Democrats and at least one Republican. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) wasn't going to vote for him but changed his mind.

“After calling continuously for weeks for Director Pompeo to support President Trump’s belief that the Iraq war was a mistake, and that it is time to leave Afghanistan, today I received confirmation that Director Pompeo agrees with President Trump,” Paul said. “President Trump believes that Iraq was a mistake, that regime change has destabilized the region and that we must end our involvement with Afghanistan. Having received assurances from President Trump and Director Pompeo that he agrees with the president on these important issues, I have decided to support his nomination.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) also opposed Pompeo - singling out his Christian views on sexuality.

"Do you believe that gay sex is a perversion?" That was the question directed at CIA Director Mike Pompeo last week during his Senate confirmation hearings to become the next secretary of state.

Then on Facebook, Booker implied that people with biblical views, like Pompeo, are responsible for depression and social problems among homosexuals.

"At a time when suicide rates for gay youth are painfully high; at a time when gay youth make up an unacceptable level—40 percent—of homeless youth; ...what does it mean that we elevate a man to be our Secretary of State—4th in line to the presidency—who believes that a gay youth is a perversion?"

Despite that opposition Pompeo confirmation Thursday in the Senate makes him President Trump's second Secretary of State.

Pompeo is one of the president's cabinet members who attends a weekly Bible study led by Ralph Drollinger of Capitol Ministries.

Before becoming head of the CIA, Pompeo served as a member of Congress from Kansas.

He also served in the military for nearly a decade - leaving with the rank of captain before graduating from Harvard Law School.