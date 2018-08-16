'It Will Impact Lives': Tim Tebow Produces New Faith-Based Film

Former NFL player Tim Tebow can officially add "filmmaker" to his list of titles.

The Heisman Trophy winner, author, former NFL star, and pro-baseball player is producing a faith-based movie with his older brother Robby called "Run the Race." He told USA TODAY that production finished in April and now he's working on getting it into theaters soon.

"It's exciting," Tebow said. "I've received a lot of scripts over the years. But I haven't always wanted to be in filmmaking. I want to do the right films, films that will encourage or inspire or move people."

"Run the Race" follows two fictional high school brothers who use their faith to handle devastating loss and difficult trials while playing football.

"There are a lot of similarities in my life between two brothers supporting one another, having each other's back, believing in one another," Tebow shared. "My family and my brother have always given me so much support. That's made such a big impact on me being able to go after my dreams."

In 2016, Tebow ended his football career to try and play professional baseball with the New York Mets. However, that dream came to a halt when he broke his hand last month.

"Every setback is just another opportunity for a comeback. I love and embrace that," He said. "I still had an exciting baseball season and it's been a really fun ride. But I'm excited to be able to get back to work, heal this thing up, and get right back at it."

It's a lesson he hopes audiences learn from "Run the Race."

"This is a story about overcoming the hard issues of life, about the power of sacrifice, the power of family and the power of forgiveness," Tebow told Hollywood Reporter. "I love being a part of a project like this because it will impact lives."

"Run the Race" stars Frances Fisher, Evan Hofer, Tanner Stine, Mykelti Williamson, Mario Van Peebles and Eddie George.