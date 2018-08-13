'The Purpose God Has Over My Life is Unstoppable': Singer Koryn Hawthorne's New Album Reaches No. 1 on Gospel Charts

Watch CBN News' Efrem Graham's interview with singer Koryn Hawthorne.

As contemporary Christian music and gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne explains, the title of her new album Unstoppable goes hand in hand with the story of her life and career.

"I felt like it would be the perfect name," she told CBN News. "Throughout the course of my life, God has always orchestrated my steps. The purpose that God has over my life is unstoppable and nobody can stop that. With this album, I want to encourage other people with that. Everybody has a purpose and at this time, it's necessary to find out what your purpose is and be unstoppable in it."

The album has reached number 1 on the Top Gospel Albums, while the album's lead single, Won't He Do It, reached number 1 on Billboard's three main gospel charts.

Holy cow purpose remains #Unstoppable A post shared by Koryn Hawthorne (@korynhawthorne) on Aug 13, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

The singer also posted her single to Instagram for her followers to enjoy.

Hawthorne's career has been pretty much unstoppable since her finalist's appearance during Season 8 of NBC's singing competition "The Voice" three years ago. According to Wikipedia, after she placed fourth on the popular music show, she was soon signed with RCA Inspiration, a division of Sony Music dedicated to gospel music recordings.

A native of Abbeville, Louisiana, Hawthorne made a number of guest television appearances after signing with the record company.

In August of 2017, Hawthorne's first project Koryn Hawthorne — EP, an EP of four tracks was released. The EP has received two Stellar Gospel Music Awards nominations for New Artist of the Year and Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year.

Hawthorne, 20, is also nominated for the 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards in two categories: New Artist of the Year and for Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year for Won't He Do It.

The annual Dove Awards ceremony will be held this fall.