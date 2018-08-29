WATCH: 6 Ways Atheists Accidentally Prove God Exists

Frank Turek is a Christian speaker and apologist who is passionate about the truth. Determined to make a strong, well-reasoned case for God, he tackles the big questions of life and combats atheists head-on. In his book, Stealing From God: Why Atheists Need God to Make Their Case, Turek argues that much of the reasoning put forth by those attempting to disprove God is fundamentally contradictory.

In a new video posted to his Facebook page, Frank addresses the logical framework commonly used by atheists by taking us through a simple acronym: CRIMES. Causality, Reason, Information and Intentionality, Morality, Evil and Science.

In a short and snappy exposition of each element, Turek highlights the major flaws in atheist reasoning.

1. Causality

“Why is the universe so orderly, if there is no God, no mind out there ordering all this?” Turek asks. “Why are the natural laws and forces so consistent? Because there is a mind behind them. When atheists use this to try and disprove God, they are actually stealing from God to argue against him.”

2. Reason

“If we are just molecules in motion, and there is no immaterial realm, how does reason exist? We’re just reacting. We’re nothing by moist robots,” he explains. “So, ironically, atheists who claim to be beacons of reason have made reason impossible by their worldview of materialism.”

3. Information and Intentionality

Turek says information is the “idea that there is a message, and where there a message always comes from a mind.”

But, he notes, the “greatest message that’s ever been discovered is in the human genome — and [atheists] are saying that message doesn’t come from a mind!”

“They write books filled with information, claiming information doesn’t come from a mind,” he says.

“Intentionality — it has to do with the idea that the world is goal-directed,” Turek explains. “Why doesn’t an acorn become a starfish? Because it’s goal-directed to become an oak tree. Why do the planets go around the sun? Because of gravity? Yeah, but why is gravity doing what it does? If you go back far enough, you are ultimately going to arrive at sustaining creator who holds all this together.”

4. Morality.

“There can’t be any objective right or wrong unless God exists,” Turek declares. “When atheists say they have certain moral rights, they are actually stealing from God to say he doesn’t exist.”

5. Evil

“They’re saying there is too much evil in the world,” he says. “Well, there can’t be evil unless there’s good, but there can’t be good unless God exists. So, when atheists are complaining about evil, they are actually proving God exists.

God, by definition, is the “ultimate standard of good.”

“They are stealing from God in order to argue against him,” he claims.

6. Science.

“The atheists are saying ‘we are the champions of science.’ Science is impossible if atheism is true,” Turek says.”If materialistic atheism is true, and we are just moist robots, then we can’t really know anything about the real world. We can’t depend on the cause and effect nature of reality because there is no mind behind it.”

Turek notes that if atheism is true, we have “no warrant to believe anything we learn from science.”

“You know what makes science possible? God. So, when they are doing science, they are actually stealing from God in order to argue against him,” he says.

Watch the full clip here: