'Children Are The Most Precious Gift of All': Mrs. Trump Participates in Toys for Tots Toy Drive

On Tuesday, First lady Melania Trump attended a Marine Toys for Tots event at the Joint Anacostia-Bolling Military Base located in southwestern Washington, D.C.

Mrs. Trump offered brief remarks before helping the children place toys in boxes, saying "As a mother, I feel children are the most precious gift of all. As First Lady, I have made it my mission to shine a light on programs that provide more opportunities for children to succeed."

After the children put the toys in the boxes, they sat down to write Christmas cards to go along with each box. The first lady along with several US Marines assisted the children with their letters.

Santa also made an appearance, bearing drawstring bags with "Be Best" printed on the exterior. Mrs. Trump assisted in distributing the bags before visiting with the parents of the children in attendance.

The Marine Toys for Tots program has been delivering a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters since 1947, according to the foundation's website.

Local Toys for Tots Campaigns are the heart and soul of the Marine Toys for Tots Program managed by dedicated United States Marines and local volunteers. Your Local Campaign is the best source of Toys for Tots information on how to give and receive support in your community.

If you would like to help, connect with the local Toys for Tots program in your state here.

Photos courtesy: Patrick Robertson, CBN News