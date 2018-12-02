Christian Singer Lauren Daigle on Homosexuality: 'I Can't Say One Way or The Other. I'm Not God'

Popular Christian and Grammy-nominated singer Lauren Daigle couldn't say if homosexuality is a sin because there are people she loves who are homosexual and she is not God.

Daigle's response came when she was the featured guest on "The Domenick Nati Show" on iHeart radio last week.

Nati, a celebrity publicist, posted the ten-minute telephone interview with Daigle to YouTube, titling the video "Lauren Daigle Doesn't Know If Homosexuality Is A Sin."

He asked Daigle, 27, who's known for the hits "How Can It Be" and "You Say," a direct question due to her recent performance on The Ellen Show, "do you feel that homosexuality is a sin?"

"I can't honestly answer on that," Daigle responded. "In a sense, I have too many people that I love that they are homosexual. I don't know. I actually had a conversation with someone last night about it. I can't say one way or the other. I'm not God.

So when people ask questions like that...that's what my go to is. I just say read the Bible and find out for yourself. And when you find out let me know, because I'm learning too," she continued.

The pair also discussed Daigle's October performance on "The Ellen Show" and the criticism she received for her appearance.

"This is the first time in my career that I'm genuinely getting criticized," Daigle told Nati. "The second you step outside what people want for you. What people want you to do. The second you start doing you feel what you are supposed to do...if it doesn't fall in line with what they want, that's when the criticism comes.

For me, it was really sad that their outlook would be, 'Oh, because Ellen's gay, she's bad.' That's sad. It's so sad," Daigle said. "What people don't realize is I went to Ellen and she is just a bundle of light. She is so joyful. She was so kind."

Daigle said Ellen encouraged her to stay focused and to remember that her career is a marathon, not a sprint.

"Do not burn yourself out," the singer recalled Ellen saying to her. "You have what it takes to be a history maker in this world. Don't burn out. Stay focused and only do what you love. So it's kind of sad to see people criticize her when she's actually a beautiful person."

During the interview, Nati told the singer he had been a celebrity publicist for 12 years and a Christian himself for 18 years. He said that some people really don't know what they're talking about and they have these "really strange, strict standards."

But it's a widespread belief among Christians that the Bible is very clear that homosexuality is a sin in the eyes of God.

They point to examples in the New Testament, like Romans 1: 26-28, where the Apostle Paul writes to the church in Rome and tells them "Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way, the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error. 28 Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done."

Paul also refers to homosexuality in his letter to the church at Corinth - saying that some of them had formerly been involved in various sins before they were saved:

9 Or do you not know that wrongdoers will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor men who have sex with men 10 nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God. 11 And that is what some of you were. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God. -- 1 Corinthians 6:9-11

In an interview earlier in October, Daigle told The Christian Post she would not compromise her faith while performing around the world to minister to those outside of the church.

"My music is having crossover appeal, but it doesn't mean that I'm leaving one for the other or that I'm going to be swept up by one thing or the other," the native of Lafayette, Louisiana told the website.

"For me, it's like, 'Oh, everything just got even more clear.' Everything just got clearer as to why it is that we go and love people who are outside of the walls of our church, outside of the walls that we're comfortable with," Daigle said.

Her latest album Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in September. The album also debuted at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart and was the largest overall week for a Christian music album in 2018.

Listen to Daigle's interview with Nati here: