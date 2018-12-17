Korn's Brian Welch and Daughter Discuss Relationship, Addiction and Finding God in New Documentary 

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the musical group Korn was becoming one of the most successful bands of the period. Despite the success, guitarist Brian "Head" Welch was backstage fighting his own demons in the form of drugs and alcohol.

In 2005, after finding strength and his faith after his conversion to Christianity, Welch decided to walk away from the Grammy Award-winning band and a $23 million record deal.

He was also determined to accept the responsibility as a single parent to stay sober for his young daughter Jennea.

Now Welch and his daughter's complicated relationship is the subject of a new documentary titled "Loud Krazy Love." The film features interviews with both father and daughter, Welch's parents and also with his former bandmates.

Welch told Fox News that filming on the project actually began in 2005. MTV had contacted him about producing a spirituality show, but the series fell through.

Welch kept the original footage. Then in 2013, an idea was pitched to him about telling the story of his time with Korn. Instead, the 48-year-old decided to tell another story. In the doc, Welch revealed that despite fame, fortune and a daughter he loved, he was still unhappy.

"… I feel like I was too sensitive to things," he told Fox News. "And they would get to me. And I would let them just tear me down. And no matter how successful I got later on, I just felt like, if people really got to know me, got close to me, they wouldn't like me. That's the lie I believed about myself. And so I would just mask it with drugs and alcohol for years and years… It wasn't until I found my faith that I learned to love myself."

Jennea also admitted that during her teen years, she found herself battling with depression and anxiety. It got so bad at one point that she considered committing suicide.

Welch sought out the help his daughter needed, eventually enrolling her at the Awakening Youth Academy, a Christian boarding school located in Lafayette, Ind., according to The Phoenix New Times.

"Boarding school helped me so much because I got to live just a normal life with some girls, some of my best friends," Jennea told Fox News. "When I was younger, obviously it was difficult because there some things I was missing out on. But all that stuff has been restored."

Welch reunited with Korn in 2013. He told Rolling Stone Magazine he asked his daughter for her blessing to do it.

The documentary is currently airing on Showtime and is also available for streaming and on demand.

Watch the trailer for the new documentary below.