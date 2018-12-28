Parents Ditching Boy Scouts for Faith-Based Alternative: 'They've Forgotten Who They Are'

Christian parents concerned over the recent moral downward spiral of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) are now shunning the organization in favor of a faith-based alternative.

Trail Life USA, which was launched back in 2014, has seen its membership expand to "27,000 in 800 troops in all 50 states," World reports.

And One News Now reports that just last year, participation increased by 35 percent.

The news comes as BSA, which once upheld traditional family values, have now become aligned with the LGBT movement. Roughly 20 years after winning a Supreme Court decision banning openly practicing homosexuals, the organization is now opening its doors to transgendered boys as well as biological girls.

The Scouts' new direction has reportedly led to the loss of 425,000 members.

Meanwhile, Trail Life CEO Mark Hancock attributes the decline in membership to the organization losing its "moral compass."

"Any organization that takes steps that appear to indicate they've forgotten who they are and who they serve is in danger of losing their way," Hancock told World. "A moral compass is a valuable tool for navigating in a culture that is undergoing such transition, especially in regard to confusing messages to boys and girls."

Trail Life, on the other hand, is making no apologies for its Christ-centered program.

"People know boys and girls are different and they're looking for common sense solutions," Hancock said. "So Trail Life USA provides an answer for today's boys."