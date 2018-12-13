Tearjerker: Travelers Salute, Sing Anthem as Children of Fallen Soldiers Honored by Gary Sinise Charity

A touching moment at the Nashville airport has gone viral on social media.

Travelers stood still and service members saluted while singing the national anthem for a group of military children and families of fallen soldiers.

The passerby who posted the touching moment online said, "To see all of this at Christmas time was so humbling and seeing everyone honor these kids was simply beautiful."

The Gary Sinise Foundation partnered with American Airlines to send more than 1,722 family members on an all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World. It's part of their second annual Snowball Express.

The organization, which aims to serve those who serve our country, created the Snowball Express in 2017 to help military families maintain "wonderful traditions" and heal from the emotional wounds that military service can bring.



"No matter where these families are in the grieving process, we hope to inspire them to believe anything is possible. By providing guilt-free fun and beneficial resources in a stress-free environment, we're creating a community to learn, grow, and make lasting memories with new friends," the foundation states on its website.

The giving doesn't stop when the trip ends. The Gary Sinise Foundation also hosts community-driven events for military families all year long. Those include baseball games, arts & educational opportunities, and camping trips.

Academy award-winning actor Gary Sinise started the foundation to give everyday Americans the chance to love their service members.

"Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security. While we can never do enough to show gratitude to our nation's defenders, we can always do a little more," he said in a statement.