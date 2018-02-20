Shot 5 Times Saving 20 Classmates, 15-Year-Old Lauded for Courage Under Fire

Anthony Borges, a freshman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is recovering in a local Florida hospital from 5 gunshot wounds after using his body as a shield to protect 20 students during the attack at the school on Feb. 14, the Daily Mail reported.

Several students had ducked inside the classroom when Borges, a 15-year-old freshman, attempted to close and lock a door as the alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, came close. According to several students in the room, the freshman was the last one to jump inside and he held his ground in the doorway, putting his body between the shooter and the other students.

None of the other students in the room were injured. A total of 17 students and staff at the school lost their lives in the attack.

Fellow student Carlos Rodriguez told ABC News he survived the ordeal due to Borges' heroism.

"None of us knew what to do. So, he took the initiative to just save his other classmates," Carlos, Anthony's best friend, told ABC's "Good Morning America."

Roy Borges, Anthony's father, said that his son called him after he was wounded and described what happened.

"He just called me and says, 'Dad, somebody shot me in the back and my leg, too,'" the teary father told ABC News. "He's my hero."

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel visited Borges in the hospital Sunday and his office posted a note on social media, saying the Sheriff was honored to visit him. "Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas."

A gofundme account has been set up for Borges' family to help pay for Anthony's medical expenses. The account was set with a goal of $5,000 had collected more than $440,000 Tuesday from more than 13,500 donors so far.

The account verified by Israel stated the teenager was shot in both legs and in the back. His left upper thigh bone was also shattered by a bullet.

Besides several "get well soon" comments from well-wishers, one user named William Blaine Bowman left the following comment for Anthony:

"You are a hero. You are strong. You are respected," Bowman wrote. "You will build on this and will always be 'The boy who was willing to do what had to be done!' Your name will forever be linked with your altruistic actions."