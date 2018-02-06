Virtual Reality Porn: The Next Greatest Threat to the Church?

Ready or not, the new frontier of pornography is here.

A reporter who was invited to experience virtual reality pornography with a Samsung Gear VR headset chronicled the lifelike details of a sexual encounter. He noted "after trying out VR porn, I don't think anyone who experiences it will be able to go back to 2D porn. It's that realistic."

The New York Times has even taken notice about the business of VR porn.

"While virtual-reality pornography may feel like something out of a science fiction movie, it already has a formidable, if underground, presence," the newspaper reported. "According to one porn site, views of VR porn are up 275 percent since it debuted in the summer of 2016. Now the site is averaging about 500,000 views."

"Is the church ready for this? No, because they are not aware of it," Josh McDowell of the Josh McDowell Ministry said in a press release.

That's why KingdomWorks Studios has produced a new DVD series titled 'The Conquer Series: A Battle Plan for Purity" that can help men and churches win the battle against sexual addiction. The Conquer Series is a powerful cinematic 12-disc DVD series which has already helped over 500,000 men conquer porn and walk in freedom. The series website also has resources to help churches set up Conquer groups.

According to the press release, many pastors are unfamiliar with virtual reality in general, unaware of Samsung Gear VR or Oculus Rift and the multi-billion-dollar industry around it (such as Oculus Rift being bought and developed by Facebook).

In 2016, the Barna Group, in partnership with Josh McDowell Ministry, launched a landmark study on the pervasive nature of Internet pornography and its impact on the church entitled The Porn Phenomenon: The Explosive Growth of Pornography and How It's Impacting Your Church, Life, and Ministry.

This 800+ page study investigated the pervasiveness of pornography, particularly among American Christians.

A few of its finding include:

Nearly half of young people are actively seeking pornography weekly or more frequently.

More than one-in-four individuals between the ages of 25 and 30 first viewed porn before hitting puberty.

The survey also found that 21 percent of youth pastors and 14 percent of pastors involved in the study are currently struggling with porn use.

"I would personally say from all my knowledge now that pornography's probably the greatest threat to the cause of Christ in the history of the world," McDowell told CBN News when the results of the study were released. "It's that serious. While we're out trying to win the world through Christ -- pastors preaching to the community -- pornography is coming right in the back door."

McDowell said the Barna study showed the pornography epidemic is far worse than originally thought.

During the Conquer Series, Dr. Ted Roberts presents two areas to help men defend and recover from sexual addiction. Roberts advises if you've tried to stop viewing pornography on your own and continue to struggle, get help.

The Conquer Series website provides a free online Sexual Addiction Screening Test (SAST) to help determine if sex addiction is a problem. You can also confidentially contact someone through the website.

Watch the trailer for the Conquer Series.