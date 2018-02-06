White House: Trump Comments About Dems 'Treasonous' Behavior Were 'Tongue-in-Cheek' 

On Tuesday, White House spokesman Hogan Gridley said President Trump's comments accusing Democrats of "treasonous" behavior during his State of the Union address were intended as "tongue-in-cheek."

The president made the accusation Monday against Democrats who attended the address held before a joint session of Congress last week.

Trump called their refusal to applaud during his speech "un-American." "Can we call that treason? Why not?" the president said during a trip to Ohio. "They certainly didn't seem to love our country very much."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) responded to the president, tweeting, "We don't live in a dictatorship or a monarchy. I swore an oath—in the military and in the Senate—to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap."

Gidley told NBC News Trump was trying to get the message across that people should be happy about positive achievements in the country, regardless of their party affiliation.