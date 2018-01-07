32,000+ Millennials Ascended on Atlanta and Washington D.C. to Worship Jesus in a BIG Way

Tens of thousands of college students and young adults assembled this past week in Atlanta, Georgia, and Washington, D.C., for Passion 2018, an annual Christian conference.

And the photos emerging from the event are already pretty astounding.

“We need to have the relaxed confidence of a people who know that God is in charge and forever is ours"

.

More than 32,000 Millennials gathered at three separate locations from Jan. 1-3 — Philips Arena and Infinite Energy Center in Atlanta, and The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The speaker lineup included Pastor Louie Giglio, founder of Passion, as well as Levi Lusko, Christine Caine, John Piper and scores of others.

Music was performed by Andy Mineo, KB, Matt Redman, Crowder and the Passion Band, among others.

Attendees don’t simply hear great music and listen to moving sermons, though. Here’s an event description on the Passion website:

Passion exists to see a generation leverage their lives for what matters most … to live in such a way that their journey on earth counts for what is most important in the end. For us at Passion, that’s the fame of the One who rescues and restores, and the privilege we have to amplify His name in everything we do. While we host large gatherings, Passion is more than a conference. More than an event. More than a feeling. Passion is you and me saying goodbye to lesser things and saying yes to Jesus, the One whose name is above every name.

The effort aims to inspire, while also sparking action.

Passion 2018 attendees also offer service to those in need, with this year’s event encouraging attendees to bring backpacks packed with school supplies for kids in Houston who lost everything during Hurricane Harvey, according to a press release.

As Faithwire previously reported, last year attendees brought about a mass sponsorship of children listed with Compassion International, a Christian humanitarian aid group. And the results were astounding.

“We believe worship and justice are two sides of the same coin and always want to be part of impacting the globe with justice, compassion, and the saving name of Jesus,” a post published to the Passion Facebook page last year read. “We set out to make history at #Passion2017 and [were] blown away when the attendees … sponsored 7,000 children.”

