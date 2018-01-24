6 Shocking Facts About The Real-Life ‘Roe’ Whose Case Legalized Abortion Across America

As pro-choice activists celebrate the 45th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade — the Supreme Court case that legalized abortion across the U.S. — pro-life advocates are lamenting the end result: an estimated 60 million abortions.

The abortion debate aside, many Americans might not realize that a woman named Norma McCorvey was the plaintiff in the now-infamous court case. McCorvey died in February 2017, but her life and legacy continue to attract attention.

The complex figure, who worked as a pro-choice activist before later becoming an outspoken pro-life Christian, has sparked both controversy and inspiration over the years. Here are six fast-facts you might want to know about her life:

McCorvey Never Aborted the Baby at the Center of the Roe v. Wade Battle

McCorvey’s identity didn’t become public knowledge until the 1980s — more than a decade after the infamous 1973 Supreme Court decision. Before that, she was simply known by the pseudonym “Jane Roe,” which was used during her lawsuit against Dallas County District Attorney Henry Wade.

See, McCorvey was pregnant with her third child at the time and wanted an abortion; she was just 21 years old. But, after she failed to receive an abortion (it was illegal in Texas unless the mother’s life was on the line) and decided to sue, the case dragged out so long that she never had the chance to terminate her pregnancy.

She ended up later giving the baby up for adoption, according to CNN.

She Underwent at Least Two Shocking Spiritual Transformations

Decades after helping legalize abortion nationwide and after participating in the pro-choice movement, McCorvey ended up doing an about-face in 1995, converting to evangelical Christianity and embracing a totally new mantra: calling herself pro-life. Soon after, she became a Catholic and continued her newfound fight against abortion.

Just a year before her conversion, her 1994 book, “I Am Roe: My Life, Roe v. Wade, and Freedom of Choice,” included “abortion-rights sentiments,” according to the Associated Press. But, during a 1998 Senate subcommittee, she proclaimed, “I am dedicated to spending the rest of my life undoing the law that bears my name.”

McCorvey Once Lied About a Key Detail in the Pregnancy at the Center of the Roe vs. Wade Case

After revealing her identity to the public, McCorvey said that a key claim she made about her pregnancy — that she was raped — was false. On the surface, this didn’t matter legally speaking, as the rape was never part of the defense’s case.

Still, it was notable among pro-life activists that McCorvey — who had told media that the rape led to the pregnancy — later admitted in 1987 that this simply wasn’t the case, as Vanity Fair reported in 2013.

She Once Worked Hard to Try and Overturn Roe

McCorvey, who once volunteered for pro-abortion causes, later ended up trying hard to overturn Roe vs. Wade, but her efforts fell flat.

It was back in 2004 that McCorvey appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, Louisiana, in an effort to try and convince judges to consider her argument that abortion leaves women with long-term emotional issues. Her argument — and case — were dismissed.

