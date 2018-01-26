Grammy Nomination Caps Abundant Blessings for Pastor Travis Green as His Church Booms Too

The Grammy Awards are being handed out Sunday, and Travis Greene could take home the prize for Best Gospel Album.

CBN News' Studio 5 caught up with the pastor and singer in Washington, DC, as he made the journey to New York City for the pre-award celebrations.

This is Greene's third Grammy nomination, but he told Studio 5, "This is something you never get used to. I am just really trying to enjoy the journey and I am just grateful for all of God's blessings."

His award-nominated album is titled "Crossover: Live from Music City."

"It's inspiring people to leave what was and to embrace what's waiting," is how Greene describes the project's message.

The themes of Travis' music often come from life experiences. He says God allows him to live the lyrics he writes.

"It's tough, but I think it's been effective because it allows me to minister from an honest place, a place of transparency, a place of authenticity, (and) a place of relevance."

Pastor Greene begins his Crossover album tour February 18, 2018, but he already has new lyrics in the works. He broke the news in his Studio 5 interview that his church is about to record its first worship album.

Travis and his wife, Dr. Jacqueline Gyamfi Greene, started Forward City Church in Columbia, South Carolina almost two years ago. And the church has already grown to include more than a thousand worshipers each week.

"I have been a part of a lot of churches and I have never seen this amount of talent and anointing in one space," shared Green.

"So, we don't want to be selfish with what we get every weekend. We want to capture what we do in worship and put it out for the world to hear."