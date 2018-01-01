Justin Bieber Points World to 'Calvary' in Christ-Centered Art to Help California Wildfire Victims

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is combining his Christian faith with art to help families hit hard by the devastating California wildfires.

He recently painted an image of a cross that he has titled "Calvary."

Bieber posted this photo of the painting to his Instagram account, telling his 105 million followers he plans to sell the painting and give the proceeds to the wildfire victims.

The 23-year-old has spent the last year focused on growing deeper in his Christian faith. He has been speaking to his followers about Jesus Christ using social media.

Beiber's Instagram bio currently includes a link to a Bible study by one of his pastor friends, Judah Smith, titled, "How's Your Soul? Small Group Bible Study."

And last month he posted a message of hope to his followers – a photo of a handwritten message in black marker on a white dry erase board. The note read:

"Do you feel you have exhausted all options? Do you feel helpless? Do you feel like you are never good enough? What if I told you that there's a God that's willing to meet you WHEREVER you're at! What if I told you he could take away your pain, shame, guilt, and fears. #JESUS

Beiber also added a personal note to his post.

"Jesus is changing me from the inside out every day! AND I MISSPELLED GUILT and exhausted."

Back in July, Bieber took to his Instagram account writing, "Let the devil know NOT TODAY!" quoting Hillsong United's song "Not Today"

"The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God! His name is JESUS!! Why worry when you can worship," he wrote.

In the past, Bieber got into trouble for bad behavior, including vandalism and smoking marijuana.

But his life has changed dramatically since he turned to Christ, and his openness about sharing his faith has been welcomed by fans around the world.

"I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster! For me personally, I want to work every day to be BETTER AT 70," he said about a new tattoo in an Instagram post in June.