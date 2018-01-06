Lifeway's Draper Tower Comes Down with Controlled Implosion in Nashville

A recognizable icon of Nashville's skyline came crashing down Saturday morning as the city reshapes part of its downtown area into what will be known as The Nashville Yards, a mixture of residential, office and commercial space.

Draper Tower named for Lifeway president emeritus James T. Draper, Jr. was one of several buildings that made up the former Lifeway campus.

The 12-story building was brought down with the largest controlled implosion ever seen in Nashville. Watch the video below.

All Lifeway employees have been working at their new location in Capitol View since November 2017.

LifeWay is a nonprofit organization that reinvests income above operating expenses in mission work and other ministries around the world. The company owns and operates more than 170 Christian stories across the nation.