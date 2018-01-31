The Transfixing Trailer for Hollywood’s New Biblical Epic About One of the Bible’s Most Important Men

“Paul, Apostle of Christ,” a movie about Saul of Tarsus, one of Christianity’s most transformative figures, is set to hit theaters in March.

And a new trailer for the film takes viewers deep into what’s sure to be a fascinating film about one of the most revered Christians in history.

Watch the trailer below:

“Paul, Apostle of Christ” is being produced by Affirm Films, the faith-based label of Sony Pictures, and was filmed in Malta through the end of September 2017. The “inspirational drama” will focus on the final months of Paul’s life — a fascinating development, considering Paul’s monumental impact on the Christian faith.

Paul’s radical conversion from vicious persecutor of Christians to one of the central figures of early Christianity is one of the most gripping stories in the entirety of the biblical text, with the apostle penning at least 13 books in the New Testament.

“Next to Jesus, no one played a more central role in the growth of early church than the Apostle Paul,” Rich Peluso, executive-vice president of AFFIRM Films, said in a statement. “He wrote a vast swath of the New Testament and traveled more than 10,000 miles by foot to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The movie will release on March 28, 2018.

