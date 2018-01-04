Winter 'Bomb Cyclone' Slams US Southeast, East Coast with Blizzard-Hurricane Conditions, Kills 1

A winter storm that's been described as a "bomb cyclone" with extremely powerful and dangerous winds slammed the East Coast of the United States Thursday, killing one person.

Police say the victim died after the car they and another person were traveling in couldn’t stop at the bottom of a steep snow-covered hill and crashed into a commuter train making its way to Philadelphia. The other passenger in the vehicle survived and no one on the train was injured.

This is the first casualty in a storm that brought blizzard conditions to the southeast and treacherous driving conditions for motorists.

The brutal snowstorm was the worst to hit the coastal southeast in more than 30 years.

And for us here at CBN Center in Virginia Beach, up to 10 inches of snow, blizzard force winds, and many impassable roads.

And it wasn't just in Virginia. The early January blizzard brought strong winds, ice and snow to the Carolinas.

Motorist Sai Kishore slid off the interstate and into a ditch because of snow and ice in Johnston County, North Carolina.

"Like just after I crossed exit 150 - 105 right - yeah so it was a little icy and it just slid off right. I tried to steer it back on track to right without applying a brake but it didn't help so we just slid off road," he explained.

And snow fell in what is usually warm and sunny Florida.

"It's pretty wild. I've never seen palm trees with snow on them before," said tourist Gus Craille.

Slick, ice-covered roads caused multiple car accidents in South Carolina and Georgia. At least 220 people were hurt in accidents in Savannah alone.

Savannah resident Raven Knight said, "I don't even know how to drive on the road like this in this type of weather. People are telling me to keep it slow."

Those more experienced with driving in the snow like Dylan Meeks of Kenly, North Carolina cautioned other motorists.

"Drive slowly, drive with caution, take your time. If you have to go out in the morning take your time. As far as that goes, work understands."

Those plowing the roads say they could use a little understanding from motorists.

"Give them room to move and work. They're just trying to clear the roads for everybody. So just fall on behind them as they clear the roads. If one of them get into an accident, that's one less truck we have to clear the roads with," said Cumberland County, NC maintenance engineer Bill Hammond.

Forecasters predict the storm will bring coastal flooding, hurricane force winds and as much as a foot of snow as it barrels through the Delmarva Peninsula and up into the Northeast.

People in Massachusetts stocked up on food items and winter supplies as they prepared for the monster storm.

"We've bought lots of water, we do have heat in the house which is great," said one woman.

Many schools, government offices and business are closed in much of the southeast and Mid- Atlantic areas.

Most flights in and out of East Coast airports have been cancelled.

Blizzard warnings were in effect from Virginia all the way up to Maine.