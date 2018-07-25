President Trump's Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Destroyed by Vandal

A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said the incident was reported about 3:30 am Wednesday morning and a suspect was taken into custody after he surrendered to police officers.

The police spokesman said a pickax was used to destroy the star in the sidewalk. Reports from several media outlet said nothing was left except the star's outline.

The star placed on Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue in 2007 recognizes Trump as a producer of his Miss Universe television shows. He was the host of the NBC series "The Apprentice" at the time he received the honor from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Back in 2016, Trump's star was vandalized before the November election. A man used a sledgehammer and a pickax to destroy the star that had been restored.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Leron Gubler said Wednesday that people should "project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California state landmark."

