Britain's Prince William a Hit with Israelis and Palestinians

JERUSALEM, Israel – Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, spent much of his historical trip as the first British royal to officially visit Israel meeting with regular Israelis and Palestinians, particularly young people.

The prince watched a Palestinian folk dance and met with Israel's recent Eurovision song contest winner Neta Barzilai.

"I'm also struck by how many people in the region want a just and lasting peace," the prince said. "This is only through evidence among the young people I have met, who long for a new chapter to be written in the history of this region, a chapter which will secure their prosperous future and will ensure that their enormous talent can flourish. These are not extravagant aspirations, but the same aspirations of young people everywhere in the world."



PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, with Prince William, Photo, GPO

Prince William also has a special connection to the Jewish people. His great grandmother, Princess Alice, saved a Jewish family during the Holocaust. For her heroism, Yad VaShem honored her as a righteous gentile. The prince met two of the family's descendants.



Prime Minister Netanyahu, his wife, Sara, and Prince William Meet with the descendants of Haimaki and Rachel Cohen, Photo, PMO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "the official certificate in our memorial Yad Vashem, which you visited, for Princess Alice, a great spirit, a great service..."



Prime Minister Netanyahu presents Prince William with Yad VaShem certificate, Photo, GPO

The visit also comes at a time when Palestinians are at odds with the US over President Trump's move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem and a perceived bias in favor of Israel.

Prince William's message to Israelis and Palestinians was the same.

"This region has a complicated and tragic history. In the past century, the people of the Middle East have suffered great sadness and loss, never has hope and reconciliation been more needed. I know I share a desire with all of you and with your neighbors for a just and lasting peace," he said.

Before his visit, the palace created a stir when it said Prince William would visit Jerusalem's Old City, which it called "Occupied Palestinian Territory." But his visit was considered by many to be evenhanded.

The prince met with Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin Tuesday on his first full day in Israel. Rivlin asked him to deliver a message to the Palestinians.



President Reuven Rivlin Hosts Prince William, Photo, GPO

"I would like you to send him a message of peace and tell him it is about time, it is about time that we have to find together the way to build confidence, to build confidence as a first step to bring to understanding that we have to bring to an end the tragedy between us that goes along for more than 120 years."

A day later, Prince William met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who said the Palestinians want peace.

"I hope it won't be the last visit, and we hope that you will visit us very soon when the Palestinian people get their independence," Abbas said.

The British have a long history in the Middle East. They ruled what was called mandatory Palestine for decades. But they pulled out 70 years ago with the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

Although this is the first visit of the royal family, it's not likely to be the last.