Former Nickelodeon Producer Set to Launch New Family-Friendly Streaming Platform

Producer Butch Hartman has announced he will launch a 24/7 streaming platform where families will be able to watch safe content.

Hartman, a former producer for Nickelodeon where he worked for 20 years, says he has formed a new company known as Oaxis Entertainment. His television credits include some of Nickelodeon's biggest animated series including "The Fairly Odd Parents," "Danny Phantom," "T.U.F.F. Puppy and Bunsen."

Hartman, a Michigan native, has created a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the development of Oaxis TV, whose content will be entirely subscription-based. He's hoping to raise $250,000 in the next 30 days in order to hire the staff to create original content and to acquire content that on the same par with Oaxis' family-focused objectives.

The producer says his company will be a safe place where families and their children can be entertained without being "inundated with exploitative or violent content."

"I've been in the entertainment industry for 30 years. When I grew up family entertainment was the norm. You really had to look hard to find something inappropriate," Hartman said in the Kickstarter campaign video. "It seems like today's shows are meant more to shock people than uplift and inspire them."

"As a family man working in Hollywood my goal has always been to provide quality entertainment that everyone can enjoy," Hartman maintained in a statement shared with The Christian Post. "With Oaxis, I now have an opportunity to give families the chance to connect and experience quality entertainment together again."

The new company's programming will include animated series, comedy, drama, sports, feature films, reality series, fitness programs, news, and video games. Plus, the platform will have a user-based upload feature that will allow users to add their own family-oriented content for other users to enjoy. All uploaded content will be screened to ensure that it is suitable for all users when it is published.

Hartman's goal is to start his new venture next year.