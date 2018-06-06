Franklin Graham's Take on Unusual Obit: 'Now is The Time to Think About The Impact Your Life is Having on Others'

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, evangelist Franklin Graham shared a very sad obituary he had read in which a woman's children said the world is a better place without her after her death.

The story reported by Fox News told about an 80-year-old woman who had recently died and the children she abandoned earlier in her life wrote a straightforward obituary.

The obit for Kathleen Dehmlow (Schunk) appeared in Minnesota's Redwood Falls Gazette this week. The paper actually removed the online version of the obituary a day after it was published due to negative reaction.

Besides the usual facts of birth and marriage, one line in the middle of the short article jumps out at the reader.

"In 1962 she became pregnant by her husband's brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California. She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk," the obituary reads.

Then the next two sentences are filled with anger and hate.

"She passed away on May 31, 2018, in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her," the obituary concluded.

Graham asked his social media followers, what do you think God will say about your life?

"That's heartbreaking! When your time to die comes, what will your family say about your life? And most importantly, what will God say?" the evangelist wrote. "Will He say "Well done good and faithful servant" or will He say "I never knew you; depart from me"?

"Now is the time to think about the impact your life is having on others," Graham explained. "And now is the time to make sure that your sins are forgiven and that you have trusted Jesus Christ as your Savior so that you will spend eternity in Heaven in the presence of God."