GOP Strategist Leaves Party Calling It 'Corrupt, indecent and immoral'

06-20-2018
Alegra Hall
Long-time Republican strategist Steve Schmidt says he’s quit the party after serving for nearly 3 decades.

Schmidt announced Wednesday that he can no longer be associated with a party who is in his words “corrupt, indecent and immoral.”

In a series of tweets, he points to the border issue and the separation of families as the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The New Jersey native says he likens these actions to the worst parts of the country’s history highlighting that the same practice of separating families was used in slavery times.

In other tweets, Schmidt claims the GOP has indeed lost its way and “become a danger to our democracy and values.”

As a strategist and communications specialist Schmidt served several high profile campaigns like President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain, and California’s former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schmidt’s twitter page proudly bears this sentiment: "Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the President." Theodore Roosevelt, 26th President of the United States.

