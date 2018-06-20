GOP Strategist Leaves Party Calling It 'Corrupt, indecent and immoral'

Long-time Republican strategist Steve Schmidt says he’s quit the party after serving for nearly 3 decades.

29 years and nine months ago I registered to vote and became a member of The Republican Party which was founded in 1854 to oppose slavery and stand for the dignity of human life. Today I renounce my membership in the Republican Party. It is fully the party of Trump. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

Schmidt announced Wednesday that he can no longer be associated with a party who is in his words “corrupt, indecent and immoral.”

In a series of tweets, he points to the border issue and the separation of families as the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The New Jersey native says he likens these actions to the worst parts of the country’s history highlighting that the same practice of separating families was used in slavery times.

Humanity in our history. It is connected by the same evil that separated families during slavery and dislocated tribes and broke up Native American families. It is immoral and must be repudiated. Our country is in trouble. Our politics are badly broken. The first step to a — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

In other tweets, Schmidt claims the GOP has indeed lost its way and “become a danger to our democracy and values.”

As a strategist and communications specialist Schmidt served several high profile campaigns like President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain, and California’s former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schmidt’s twitter page proudly bears this sentiment: "Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the President." Theodore Roosevelt, 26th President of the United States.