'He Sits and Listens to the Word of God Every Day': Blind Iraqi Refugee Memorizes 87 Chapters of the Bible

Leading the Way Ministries reports they delivered one of their solar-powered Navigator audio Bibles to Fadhil, a blind Iraqi refugee in Amman, Jordan.

They visited the man's home again and discovered he had memorized 87 chapters of the Bible.

The man told the ministry team he just sits and listens to the Word of God every day. Team members said they were humbled to visit Fadhil in his home while he quoted scripture after scripture to them.

"It was convicting because for us we memorize a couple of verses. But he memorized chapters. He just meditates on scriptures day in and day out," David Bottoms told Charisma News.

"Fadhil is someone who would seem unremarkable by the ways of the world. But God doesn't choose to reveal Himself through the mighty and the powerful and the rich," added Ron Hughes. He reveals Himself through the poor and the humble. Being in this very, very small, modest home and being in the presence of greatness as God's word filled the room ... was an amazing experience."

Hughes said this is another example of how the ministry's Navigator "is changing hearts, changing minds and glorifying God on the ground in the Middle East in a part of the world that is starving for God's love."

