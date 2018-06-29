This Powerful Testimony is Proof that God Can Heal Racism in America

Michael never thought he'd grow up to become a Nazi.

His childhood best friend was African-American and they loved each other dearly.

"No animosity, nothing. We were thick as thieves. We got along great," Michael recalls in a recent 'I am Second' interview.

The friendship didn't last long.

"He invited me over to his house. His mom says, 'I don't want that blue-eyed devil in my house. He was never allowed to hang out with me, never allowed to talk to me. My first encounter with racism was that day. When I got discriminated against," he says.

Michael turned his hurt into hatred and walked deep into the world of Neo-Nazism and racism of his own.

"By the age of 15, I'm cooking methamphetamine and I started getting very, very active with a lot of Neo-Nazis. I started getting involved with higher-ups, started rallies, started handing out pamphlets, going to the state capitol, doing all that stuff," he explains. "I've hurt a lot of people."

Yet something began to change in Michael when he had a child of his own.

"I cry like a little baby the day my son was born," Michael says. "That's when -- that's when I knew I had to walk away. I had to walk away. I couldn't do it anymore."

But Michael was so deeply entrenched in his own hatred, he didn't know how to walk away -- until an unlikely hero confronted him face-to-face.

It was his black parole officer.

"She shows up, flashlight on our car...I gained a lot of respect for her because I've never had -- not even my own race, not even my own people -- come to my house by themselves," Michael explains, recalling the first day he met Tiffany. "She showed up that day and it opened my eyes that she had some courage."

Tiffany walked straight into Michael's house, seemingly unbothered by the Nazi propaganda and photos of Hitler covering his walls.

She didn't see Michael as a Nazi. She saw him as a sinner in need of a forgiving God.

"From there he's been compliant with me. I had to talk to him about some issues, you know, 'Hey, I need you to do this or that,'" Tiffany shares in the interview.

Slowly but surely, Michael's parole officer became his friend. He took down his Nazi posters and replaced them with smiley faces and positive quotes.

The outward changes were just a glimpse into the radical transformation that took place in his heart.

"Why did you believe in me so much? Why did you keep coming back? Why did you want to help me to change?…The things I did in my past, the people I've hurt…How can you love somebody like that? How can somebody respect me, accept me with the things I did? That's why I had all that hate in me, because who would want me?" Michael asks Tiffany during the interview, tears flooding his eyes.

"God," she replies.

Almost forgetting that the cameras were rolling, Tiffany ministers directly to Michael.

"Michael, I'm going to tell you how the Lord feels about you. He sees you as, or he saw you as a young boy, and he's seen you grow into a man. He wants you to spread his word of love, acceptance, forgiveness....He forgives no matter how bad our sins are. You have to forgive yourself. I forgive you."

With that, Michael stands up, a former neo-Nazi, and silently embraces Tiffany. He no longer sees her as an enemy, but a friend who had the courage to love him the way God does.