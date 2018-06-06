UK Hospital Bans Bedside Bibles After Receiving Complaint

Christian leaders in the United Kingdom are outraged after a hospital recently decided to stop putting Bibles at the bedsides of their patients.

The Gideons International donated 344 New Testament Bibles to the new Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary in Scotland.

According to Premiere, the hospital originally placed the Bibles in the sanctuary within the hospital, but after "repeated requests from patients," staff put some of the Bibles inside the hospital rooms.

However, the Bibles were removed after someone complained that Christianity should not be promoted over other beliefs.

A spokesman from the hospital said: "I understand the person who made the complaint was not of any religion and they were possibly saying why should the Christians get preferential treatment? We discussed this and thought the last thing we want to do is to put people's backs up by being pushy, so we'll accept that.'"

Rev. David Robertson of the Free Church of Scotland told Express the hospital discriminated against people of faith.

"A small and vociferous group of secular atheist fundamentalists are seeking to impose their values on the whole of Scottish society," he explained. "Under the pretense of 'fairness' it is seeking to exclude all religion, but especially Christianity, from the public sphere."

The hospital says all 344 Bibles are still available to patients, but they just won't be placed at their bedsides.