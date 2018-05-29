Tim Clinton Joins Dobson's Family Talk Ministry in Key Leadership Role

On Tuesday, Dr. James Dobson announced the addition of Dr. Tim Clinton to the leadership team of Family Talk, a ministry Dobson founded in 2010.

Clinton is a licensed professional counselor, marriage, and family therapist and a professor for over 30 years at Liberty University. He will join Dobson as the co-host of the ministry's radio program.

In addition, Clinton will serve as executive director and dean of education for the new James Dobson Family Institute (JDFI) based in Colorado Springs, Co.

Clinton will remain as the president of the American Association of Christian Counselors.

During a broadcast of Family Talk on May 8, Dobson spoke about his vision for the ministry's future.

"The more we succeed and the more we grow, the more important it is to think about the possibility of a 'suddenly,' and to prepare for it. It's going to happen to all of us someday" Dobson said. "My doctors tell me I am in excellent health, but our time here is finite, and only God knows what the plan is."

"As faithful servants and good stewards we must prepare by developing strong leadership and a clear plan so that those who are left behind and those who continue to have this responsibility are prepared to ensure measured expansion and linear integration for a more effective and sustainable ministry," he explained.

"You've heard Dr. Clinton; He has done radio programs with us. What pleases me the most is that Dr. Clinton and I see eye-to-eye on the family … on everything. We get our information, our love for family and the younger generation from the Scripture. It's rare to find a professional in this field who is in sync with me on these issues, and we have found one," Dobson continued.

Clinton explained why he feels called to join Family Talk and help lead the ministry's future expansion.

"For years I've watched Dr. Dobson standing strong for what he believes," Clinton said in a press release. "What I appreciate most is his strength in response to criticism from the secular and liberal culture. He is unmovable. For Dr. Dobson, it has always been more about addressing the pace, the pain and the pressures of modern-day life and lifting up the family with psychologically sound, biblically-based teaching."

Dobson is the founder and president of Family Talk and the James Dobson Family Institute, a nonprofit organization that produces his radio program, "Dr. James Dobson's Family Talk." The program is heard nationally on more than 1,200 syndicated radio and digital outlets.