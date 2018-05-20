Meghan Markle's Alma Mater Celebrates Her Wedding in Style

Royal wedding fever gripped the entire world this week, but there's one spot on Earth that holds a particular tie to Saturday's wedding which was viewed by millions.

The Immaculate Heart Middle School and High School, located outside of Los Angeles, is the school Meghan Markle, now known as HRH the Duchess of Sussex, attended from the seventh through the 12th grade.

Even though the all-girls private school is a long way away from Windsor Castle, the site of the royal nuptials, the school celebrated with an outdoor celebration last week, according to cruxnow.com.

Students waved British and American flags, toasted Markle with glasses of lemonade, danced with reporters and listened to student speeches.

The students seemed thrilled for their 1999 alumnist's wedding day, but they are also proud of the charity work she has already done.

"I know that I'm not going to marry a prince … but it makes me feel like, as a woman, I can do anything, and I can be empowered by Meghan," seventh-grader Amina Brenlini told Reuters during the event, adding that Markle is her "biggest inspiration."

In a speech during the celebration, Mia Speier, the high school student body president, praised Markle for her dedication to service.

"The idea that someone like her, who has had an upbringing so similar to ours, will now be able to voice her concerns on a global platform as an internationally recognized figure is a story that impacts so many young women, especially the young women at our school," said Speier.

Stella Lissak, the middle school student body president said Markle's humanitarian work showed that "we at Immaculate Heart truly are women of great heart." Highlights of the speeches were posted on the school's website.

The school, founded in 1906 by the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, is located just a few miles from the landmark Hollywood sign.