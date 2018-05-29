'No Words,' Must See Image: What an Atlanta Braves Fan Did for a JROTC Marine

An image of a Braves fan holding an umbrella over a JROTC member is going viral on social media. The future Marine was standing at attention near a POW-MIA memorial at a Memorial Day game at SunTrust Park in the rain.

In the photo, the fan dressed in a red raincoat is holding an umbrella over the JROTC member assigned to guard the memorial.

The Braves dedicated the Chair of Honor at their ballpark last year.

A plaque next to the chair reads: "Since World War I more than 92,000 American soldiers are unaccounted for. This unoccupied seat is dedicated to the memory of these brave men and women and to the sacrifice they made in serving this country."

The Braves tweeted the photo with the caption: "Respect."

As of Tuesday, the image has been retweeted almost 5,400 times.

The photo has drawn many favorable responses.

One user who idenfies herself as Dr. Paula, responded: "This picture is one that people really need to take a good look at. A white man holding an umbrella for a black man. Look beyond the uniform, beyond the stadium. See the real picture here. Respect comes in all colors, genders, ages, religions and nationality. Semper Fi Marine."

Kevin Ray Willis wrote, "It is awesome that the Braves have the reserved seats in honor of POWS/MIAS. The Fan's show of respect is awesome squared!"

And another user who is identified as [email protected] replied to the Braves post: "As I was reading about the act of kindness, I found myself tearing up. No words can describe what I felt as I read, I was just simply speechless."

Meanwhile, another fan sitting in the stands, saw the simple gesture and took a photo from a different angle and tweeted it as well.

"They sacrifice so much for us, we can sacrifice for them too!!! #RespectOurMilitary," the photographer identified as Braves Chelle wrote.

In the second image, people are seeking protection underneath the stands from the rain, leaving the man with the umbrella by himself shielding the JROTC member.

Chris Armstrong replied to the tweets: "Your photos make my heart swell with pride for my fellow Americans. Semper Fi ... God has blessed America."

And user Gene Clark responded tweeting, "My heart swells with pride."