Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ask US Episcopal Bishop to Speak at Their Wedding

The United Kingdom's Prince Harry and his finance American actress Meghan Markle have invited a US Episcopal bishop to speak during their wedding ceremony on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Harry, the sixth in line to the British throne, will marry Markle in a ceremony at Windsor Castle. The wedding will be televised around the world.

Kensington Palace has confirmed the Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry will be a part of the nuptials, along with Justin Welby, the spiritual head of the Anglican Communion and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have asked that The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, give the address at their wedding : https://t.co/a14L7JGcAd #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/njqCaN55Gr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2018

I'm thrilled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked Bishop Michael Curry to preach at their wedding. @PB_Curry is a brilliant pastor, stunning preacher and someone with a great gift for sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) May 12, 2018

Markle was reported to have been baptized two months ago by Welby.

Curry presently serves as the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church. He was the first African-American to be elected as presiding bishop in 2015, Reuters reported.

Curry's invitation to give an address at the wedding is a break from tradition. Up to now, only senior clergy from the Church of England has given addresses at royal weddings.

Welby will preside over the exchange of vows. The service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

"The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness," Curry said in a statement. "And so we celebrate and pray for them today."

The US-based Episcopal Church is a member of the global Anglican Communion, which includes the Church of England.