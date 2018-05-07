Trump Set to Unveil $15 Billion Spending Cut To Congress

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is sending a historic rescission request for $15 billion to Congress on Tuesday.

“Over 1000 rescissions have been sent to congress under this authority,” said a Senior Administration Official. “This is the largest proposed by a President.”

The money comes from unused funds from places like the Innovative Tech Loan program, a railroad program that expired in 2012, excess funds from the 2015 Ebola outbreak and tech assistance after hurricane Sandy.

After Congress receives the rescission request the funds will be frozen for 45 days as lawmakers vote.

”The house is very interested in this package, we have been working very closely with them,” said the Senior Administration Official. “We expect them to move the package and then start a conversation with the Senate.”

Even if the package is approved, reports indicate the rescission would only have a small impact on the projected $800 billion government budget deficit.

The presidential rescission was used by both President Gerald Ford and President Bill Clinton but not by President Barack Obama or President George W. Bush.