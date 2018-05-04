'We're All Watching': Senators Send Strong Message to Turkey Ahead of Imprisoned Pastor's Next Hearing

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is sending a strong message to Turkey ahead of Pastor Andrew Brunson's May 7th hearing – release him or prepare for the consequences.

"Right now we're moving to another phase in this saga which includes the very sad reality that we might have to take action that could hurt a relationship that I wish we were building on," Tillis told CBN News.

Brunson faces up to 35 years in prison in the country for what many say are unjust charges. Tillis traveled to Turkey twice this year to visit Brunson in prison and attend his court hearings.

On his second trip, he took a letter signed by 66 senators showing American leaders are prepared to act if the Turks refuse to release him.

"I think we sent a very clear message that we're all watching," says Tillis.

Tillis insisted on going to court to hear firsthand the charges against Brunson. He says after sitting in the courtroom for 12 hours, he believes the pastor's only crime is serving Turkey for over 20 years as a Christian missionary.

"It's unlike anything I've ever seen in a US courtroom. The way that they conduct themselves, the flimsy circumstantial evidence, that he could keep his composure when you heard some of the things that they're using to convict this man for 35 years in prison, basically a death sentence, was remarkable," comments Tillis.

The senator says he believes that if Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan knew all the information he did about Brunson's trial, he would let him go.

"If you sat through 12 hours of testimony in that courtroom as I did in that Turkish courtroom, it would be hard for me to believe that President Erdogan would draw the conclusion that this is how he wants to project Turkey on the national stage," says Tillis.

Brunson is one of many Americans currently imprisoned in Turkey - including a NASA scientist and consulate workers.

"This is a serious problem and Pastor Brunson is really the tip of the iceberg," says Tillis.

Tillis warns Americans to avoid traveling to the country.

"In my opinion, right now, no American is safe traveling to Turkey," declares Tillis.

Tillis says he's ready for a marathon and will keep fighting until Pastor Brunson's release.