Hamas Fires More Than 100 Rockets at Israel Monday, Israel Responds with Gaza Airstrikes

JERUSALEM, Israel – Air raid sirens sounded in cities and towns across southern Israel Monday afternoon as Hamas terrorists fired more than 100 rockets, mortar shells and missiles in less than an hour.

Hamas announced "the beginning of bombardment of the enemy's settlements" in response to Sunday's confrontation in southern Gaza that killed an Israeli Special Forces officer and seriously injured another. Seven Hamas terrorists were killed in the operation.

Color Red air raid sirens sounded in Sderot, Netivot, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Beersheva and the Dead Sea. IDF Home Front Command ordered residents to stay close to safe rooms and bomb shelters Monday evening and canceled public gatherings.

Paramedics treated residents injured by shrapnel and others for shock.

One rocket hit a bus near the border, setting it ablaze and seriously injuring one man standing nearby. Paramedics treated the driver for shock before transporting him to the hospital.

Iron Dome anti-missile batteries intercepted most of the rockets, while others struck homes in several communities causing property damage and injuries and setting fires.

Israeli pilots responded with targeted airstrikes on the terror infrastructure in the Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding security consultations with Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and other senior defense officals at Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.