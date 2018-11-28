Pastor Jacob Sheriff and his wife Hannah recently celebrated Thanksgiving in a miraculous way after God healed their newborn son.

The couple didn't let fear stop them from praying for their baby after he was born not breathing and without a heartbeat.

In August little Urias, the couple's fifth child, was born following an emergency C-section.



Doctor's didn't think the baby, whose name means "light of God," would make it.

Recently, the couple was able to talk to one of the nurses who was in the delivery room and they asked her, "Why did you keep on going?"

She told them, "There was something in the room that kept pushing us to keep trying and to not give up."

The Sheriff's who pastor Sherman's Victory Life Church in Durant, Oklahoma, and thousands from around the world prayed for a miracle for baby Urias.

Today he is happy and healthy, and his light is shining for all to see.

Click the video below to hear how Urias' parents stood in the gap for him by standing on the Word of God.