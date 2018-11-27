'Tis the Season to Combat Consumerism: Faith-Based Groups Turn Out in Force for 'Giving Tuesday'

Following on the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, various organizations are now observing an international day of charitable giving known as #Giving Tuesday.

The philanthropic event was started six years ago by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation as a way to counter the consumerism which often marks the post-Thanksgiving season.

This year, in honor of the occasion, "Duck Dynasty's" Sadie Robertson is teaming up with World Vision to encourage her many fans to give back.

CBN News spoke briefly with the 21-year-old at World Vision's Holiday Market in the heart of New York City. The event is essentially the humanitarian aid and advocacy organization's annual gift catalogue brought to life.

"There are so many organizations out there, but this one gives to over a hundred countries," she explained, noting that they don't just sponsor children. "They give animals, they give water – they do it all."

World Vision isn't the only faith organization taking part in the event. Groups like Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Voice of the Martyrs and CBN's Operation Blessing are also using their resources to give back.

This #GiveBackTuesday, your gift can make a difference in the lives of children around the world. Give now at https://t.co/N1o7usyc8o!#Humanitarian pic.twitter.com/CSUpJy1Has — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) November 27, 2018

"On MSF teams, people from many different backgrounds and nationalities all pull together to deliver care to refugees," said Doctors Without Borders physician Ahmed Abdalrazag, who himself was once a refugee whose family was forced to flee the conflict in Iraq. "With skill and passion, we are providing care to people who have been through so much."

Meanwhile, Voice of the Martyrs is providing a way for Christians to send Christmas Care Packs to persecuted believers and their children around the world.

They feature items like toys, school supplies, clothing items and tooth brushes. The packs also include a full-color illustrated children's Bible in their language crafted to foster spiritual growth.

The Christian Examiner shared the story of how Abua, a little girl who received a VOM Christmas Care Pack back in 2015, could barely contain her joy at receiving the unexpected gift.

"May God reward you with every good thing!" little Abua told VOM at the time.

Meanwhile, each aid group is hopeful that the giving spirit becomes contagious and extends well beyond Tuesday.