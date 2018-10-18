Immigrant Influx Hits Record High, Now a Caravan of 4,000 Is on the Way - Here's What Trump Is Doing to Stop It

WASHINGTON – With a record number of families entering the United States illegally through the nation's southern border, the Trump administration is considering taking drastic action.

US Border Patrol agents took more than 16,000 parents and their children into custody in September, the highest one-month total on record.

The situation has sparked tough words from President Donald Trump regarding what he calls an "assault" on the US.

"The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border," Trump tweeted Thursday.

....The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

Just last week, the president floated the idea of reinstating a controversial policy of separating families at the border.

"When you allow the parents to stay together, ok, when you allow that, then what happens is people are gonna pour into our country," Trump told CBS' "60 Minutes" in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, a Honduran caravan of migrants headed for the US border has grown to 4,000.

In response, President Trump has threatened to cut off aid to Honduras as well as other countries helping the flood of illegal immigrants.

"We have today informed the countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador that if they allow their citizens, or others, to journey through their borders and up to the United States, with the intention of entering our country illegally, all payments made to them will STOP (END)!" he tweeted.

Continuing his Twitter blast, the president laid the blame for the influx of migrants squarely at the feet of Democrats.

"I am watching the Democrat Party-led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S..." the president wrote.

I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

Trump warned Mexico that if it fails to stop the onslaught, he would close the southern border.

Heeding Trump's warning, the Mexican government has sent 500 additional federal police to its border with Guatemala in anticipation of the migrant caravan's arrival.

"In compliance with current national legislation, any person who enters the country in an irregular manner, will be rescued and subject to an administrative procedure and, where appropriate, will be returned to their country of origin, in a safe and orderly manner," Mexico's secretaries of Foreign Affairs and the Interior said in a joint statement.