Michael Bublé Thanks Jesus for His 5-Year-Old Son’s Cancer Remission

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé put his faith centerstage during a recent appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Cordon,” thanking Jesus Christ for his 5-year-old son’s cancer remission.

While Bublé tearfully said his son Noah’s story “is too hard to talk about,” the entertainer declared, “We all moved and we lived at [Children’s Hospital Los Angeles] and we just had the best doctors and, God, thank you, Jesus Christ.”

Michael Bublé on Son’s Cancer Battle: We Survived Knowing People ‘Were Praying for Us’

Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 when he was only 3 years old. At the time of his diagnosis, Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, asked for prayers, adding, “We will win this battle, God willing.”

“I’m not OK,” Bublé told late-night host James Cordon. “My wife and I, when this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive. And when they got [the cancer] out, and the chemo was done, and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s OK,’ I fell. I just fell.”

“My wife picks me up now,” he added.

Bublé said he and his son both like Spider-Man, but now he tells his son that superheroes in comics are all fake. He tells his oldest son, “You’re a superhero. You’re my real superhero.”

Earlier in the “Carpool Karaoke” episode, Cordon’s father, Malcolm, a saxophone player, joined the two celebrities in the car.

After Malcolm and Bublé competed in an impromptu scat battle, the CBS talk show host’s father invited the “When I Fall in Love” singer to participate in a charity event at his church in High Wycombe in England.

“I was wondering whether you’d, you know, come along and sing a couple songs,” Malcolm asked about the event, which will be held sometime in November at Hazlemere Church.

Bublé, for his part, was a good sport. The two men then exchanged phone numbers, which Cordon joked his dad will use to talk with the 43-year-old performer “mostly about Brexit.”