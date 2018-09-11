Viral Social Media Post Offers Innovative Tips to Protect Yourself from Hurricane Florence

An Instagram post is circulating from September of 2017 during Hurricane Irma which struck Florida and the Gulf Coast. The post has several good suggestions for people, including one on how to protect their valuables.

The user identified only as labannababalon writes they lost their house and everything in Katrina, so this is "a quick lesson learned."

"Take 15 to 30 minutes and snap a photo of every room in your house," the individual writes. "Open drawers and take photos for insurance purposes. Trust me on this. It's worth your time."

The person also suggests that people download the app "Zero Walkie Talkie," which was used in Texas after the hurricane struck there.

"In case of no service, the app allows you to communicate with your friends and family," the individual writes. "You can find it in the app store for iPhone users and the play store for Android users."

The user also writes about using your dishwasher as a safe.

"Empty your dishwasher and put anything you want to preserve in there," the person writes. "It's waterproof and secured to cabinets so it's more likely to survive a storm. Tell your friends."

There's another possible use for your washing machine -- to store ice and cold drinks.

Facebook user Vicki Brearley also had a tip from last year's Florida hurricane, which still rings true if you don't have a cooler.

"Put waters and drinks in washer and fill with ice. Drinks stayed cold for days! And water just runs out," Brearley wrote on her Facebook page in 2017.

And if you're sticking around during the storm, you can fill your tub with water in advance, in order to help you flush toilets if water supplies get cut off by the storm.

Of course, if you're in an evacuation zone, you should heed the warnings of officials and don't try to ride out the storm. Before you go, make sure you secure loose items outside, lock up your home, take important family documents and valuables with you, and bring extra gas, water, and food with you for your journey.