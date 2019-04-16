'He is Risen': Watch Garden Tomb Easter Sunrise Service LIVE from Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – As Christians around the world celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, you too can celebrate the Messiah's resurrection from the city where it happened.

CBN Jerusalem, in conjunction with Jerusalem's King of Kings Community, will live-stream the Easter sunrise service from the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem at 7:30 am Jerusalem time/12:30 am Eastern time Sunday morning.

The Garden Tomb is a site where some believe the resurrection took place. Others believe the most likely site is at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre inside the present Old City walls.

After the event streams LIVE, it can be watched again right here on our website or on our CBN News Facebook page, throughout the Easter weekend.