US Flag 'Intimidating to Immigrants'? The Stunning Police Car Debate in Laguna Beach

The City of Laguna Beach will keep the American flag design on its police cars.

After a spirited public comment session attended by more than 200 people, the city council voted Tuesday night to keep the current design featuring the American flag in the background on all police vehicles.

The Los Angeles Times reports the council first agreed to redesign the city's Ford Explorer police vehicles in February, choosing a black-and-white look and the image of Old Glory running through the word "police" on the doors.

The council decided to revisit its decision this month "out of an abundance of caution" after hearing complaints from residents and acknowledging that the bold-colored design currently on the cars doesn't match the option the council initially chose, Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow said in an interview Monday.

The graphic the council chose had a cloud-like look to the flag inside the lettering.

Patrick Cannon, a longtime Laguna Beach resident, told the council when he sees the new logo on police cars, he sees "Immigration and Customs Enforcement" because the red and white of the flag runs through the capital letters "ice" in "police," the Times reported.

Franklin Graham took the opportunity to congratulate the citizens and the city council of Laguna Beach for keeping the US flag in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"Can you believe that someone complained about the design incorporating elements of Old Glory—saying it might seem aggressive or intimidating to immigrants. Wow. Does this complainer not realize that what that flag stands for is the reason so many people want to come to this country?" the evangelist wrote.

"At a standing room only city council meeting last night, nearly every person in the room raised their hand that they supported the new design. The city council voted to keep it. Good job Laguna Beach!" Graham continued.