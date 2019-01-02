Here's What Your College Student May Encounter This Spring: 'Non-Human Perspectives on LGBT'

Students at Montclair State University in New Jersey are getting a new class this semester – one that explores the "non-human" perspectives on the LGBTQ community.



The 200 level class is called "Queer Identities in a Transforming World: The Trouble with Normal" and it is being offered by Montclair's Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer Studies Department.

The course description says the class will use a variety of "textual and cinematic sources" to "explore issues such as gender performance, the third sex, transgender issues, intersex issues, the political underpinnings and the transgressive nature of 'queer', the history of queer politics (from AIDS activism to the gay marriage issue), schisms within the LGBTQ political movements, queers and disability, issues of race, class and representation within the queer community, and non-human perspectives on queer."

The course description did not go into detail about the definition of "non-human perspectives". When The College Fix contacted the course's professor, Caroline Dadas, if she can explain what that means, she did not respond.

Her website says her "primary research agenda involves studying the intersections of civic participation—particularly by queer-identified individuals—and digital environments."

The class is supposed to build on ideas taught in the previous 100 level course called "Introduction to Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (GLBTQ) Studies."

That class "introduces students to current research in the study of same-sex individuals, relationships and communities and the social construction framework for analyzing contemporary gendered identities, sexualities, and the discourses and practices that maintain them," according to the course description.

CBN News attempted to contact Professor Dadas to learn more about the course. We did not receive a response before publishing.