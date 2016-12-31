Kidnapped Priest Pleads for Help and Release in Video

A Catholic priest kidnapped in Yemen nearly ten months ago is appealing for help in a video released this week by a terrorist group.

Rev. Tom Uzhunnalil was kidnapped on March 4 in Aden, Yemen after a group of militants killed 16 people at the Aden Care Home, a nursing home facility.

The group is believed to be an offshoot of the Islamic State and they released a video on Christmas Day of Uzhunnalil pleading for help.

In the video, Uzhunnalil explained that he was kidnapped because he was "working for a Christian religion and the church."

He went on to say that he felt abandoned by his religious leaders and claimed that if he were a priest of European descent instead of being Indian, that his captivity would be taken more seriously, according to Morning Star News.

"Nothing has been done by Pope Francis or the Bishop of Abu Dhabi to get me released, in spite of contact being made by my captors," he said. "Dear Pope Francis, dear Holy Father, as a father please take care of my life."

Uzhunnalil has asked Christians in India to pressure authorities for his release.

Uzhunnalil spoke hesitantly in the video and said that his health was deteriorating. He also said he was "very sad and depressed."

Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, Bishop Paul Hinder, told Morning Star News that Uzhunnalil seemed to be under duress.

"Listening to the video, I got the impression that it has been produced under extreme pressure on Father Tom," Hinder said.

Hinder declined to comment further but said there were ongoing efforts to secure Uzhunnalil's release.

A Vicariate official said the church has made "countless appeals from the highest levels to secure his release."

"Pope Francis made a heartfelt appeal to the kidnappers to release Father Tom on Sunday the 10th of April 2016, 'In the hope given us by the Risen Christ, I renew my appeal for the liberation of all persons seized in areas of armed conflict: in particular, I desire to remember the Salesian priest, Tom Uzhunnalil, kidnapped at Aden in Yemen this past March fourth,'" the statement read.

Hinder told Morning Star News the church will continue in their appeard for Uzhunnalil.

"It is part of the nature of such dramatic events that the steps undertaken cannot be revealed until their goal has been reached," Hinder said.