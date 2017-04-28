'Victory Belongs to Jesus': Christian Student Gets a Win in LGBT Case - What He Did to Get Expelled

The London High Court ruled in favor of a Christian student who was expelled from his university for calling homosexuality a sin in a private Facebook post.

Felix Ngole, 39, was kicked out of Sheffield University last year after expressing support for traditional marriage on his own personal Facebook page. The university called him "unfit to practice" in his profession after he said, "the Bible and God identify homosexuality as a sin."

The father of four from Cameroon did not go down without a fight and sued the university. Ngole argued he was unfairly stopped from completing his degree plan. His case was rejected repeatedly by lower courts until the high court finally ruled in his favor.

"Students with orthodox Christian views are being told that they aren't fit to practice," says Chief Executive Andrea Minichiello Williams from the Christian Legal Centre which represented Ngole during his case. "For religious people who believe now what most people used to believe, it can be a bar to office."

Ngole and his wife gave all the glory to God after winning his case in court. They posted a Facebook video of them literally singing praises to Jesus outside the courthouse.

"Victory belongs to Jesus and Jesus alone," Ngole says in the video. "There's no one greater than our King. There's no one bigger than God. There's no court as big as his court. He is the ruler of all."

Ngole's case isn't the first and it won't be the last, but he has encouraging words for believers everywhere.

"When you find yourself in a situation like mine, remember that victory belongs to Jesus. Stand for him and he'll come and rescue you."