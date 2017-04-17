What Made Several Egypt Church Bombing Survivors Smile

Operation Blessing spent Easter weekend ministering in Egypt, helping survivors of the Palm Sunday terror attacks on two churches.

Twin bombings last week by ISIS killed 45 people in churches in Alexandria and Tanta.

The Islamic State has vowed to continue targeting Egypt's Coptic Christian minority. So Egypt's Interior Ministry heightened security measures for Easter celebrations, to prevent another attack.

The survivors of the attacks have also been under tight security, but Operation Blessing workers were granted special permission to visit many of the victims of the St. George's Cathedral bombing who are still hospitalized.

They brought Easter flowers and gifts for the children and joined priests in praying for the victims.

Many of those killed in the terrorist attacks were men, leaving behind families in need of support. So Operation Blessing is providing food for 12 of the neediest families and looking for ways to help with medical bills.

From Egypt to Jordan, Israel and Iraq, Operation Blessing's Middle East team spent Easter visiting and helping other persecuted Christians throughout the region.