God Shows Up Big at Will Graham's Celebration Tour in China

It is no secret that China's communist government is far from friendly to Christianity. That hasn't stopped hundreds of Chinese citizens from giving their lives to Christ this weekend at William Graham's 2017 Music Celebration.

It drew crowds by the thousands. One of the largest crowds was in Dasu Lake Church in the Jiangsu Province, where an estimated 1,800 people attended the service. A local worship band led everyone in praise and worship before Graham delivered a powerful message of salvation.

A handful of children were the first to come to the alter to give their lives to Christ. Several children came all the way from the back of the church in response to Graham's invitation to receive Christ. It wasn't long until hundreds flooded the front of the church to accept salvation.

Graham posted pictures of the moment on Facebook, calling it "incredible."

"It's an incredible blessing to follow in my great-grandparent's footsteps by sharing the Gospel in China," he said. "Many are responding to the hope of Christ!"

Graham's great-grandfather, Dr. Nelson Bell landed in China more than 100 years ago to share the gospel as a medical missionary. A century later, Graham is touching thousands of people in China and beyond with the same gospel message.

Graham's celebration tour will continue in China, Canada, and throughout Europe. He asks that believers everywhere pray for God to show up big.

"Please continue to pray for us as we preach," he said on Facebook. "We give the glory to God for the increase."