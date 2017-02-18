How Franklin Graham's New Hospital is Saving ISIS Terrorists 

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, says its new field hospital is treating hundreds of injured Iraqis -- including sworn Islamic State terrorists.

The hospital is just miles from the frontlines of Mosul. For many of the injured, the hospital is their only chance at life.

"Right now with our Emergency Field Trauma Hospital outside Mosul, Iraq, we are treating Muslims, wounded civilians — men, women, and children — many of whom were shot by ISIS snipers as they fled Mosul," Graham said in a Facebook post.

"At the same time, we are treating badly wounded ISIS fighters," he added. "Our medical teams take them in, perform surgery, bind up their wounds, and give everyone the same compassionate, Christian care — helping them in Jesus' Name.'

In defense of President Trump's travel ban, Graham says Christians are called to love their neighbor without being naive.

"At Samaritan's Purse we work in over 100 countries and have worked in most of those on the banned list, so I feel I have something to say about this issue,' Graham wrote. “Just because we give medical care to ISIS fighters doesn't mean I would want to allow any one of them to immigrate to the US. That would be crazy."

Hospital's director Dr. Elliott Tenpenny told The Christian Post last month the field hospital will stay open for at least six months.

Although the work is strenuous, Tenpenny is focusing on saving people trapped in a bloody war zone.

'We live and work in a difficult place,' she said. 'You wake up and go to sleep with the sound of artillery and gunfire around but we are protected by our security that is here. There is no specific incident that has made me fearful, but we are sitting close to a war zone and we hear the war going on behind us and we know what the people are going through in those areas.'

Since the battle to liberate Mosul began in October, Samaritan's Purse has provided assistance to more than 111,000 people who have been terrorized by ISIS.