Christians Bring the Gospel to Aleppo's Ruins

After countless bombs, constant heavy fire, and thousands of abandoned homes, Aleppo stands as a shell of the city it once was.

The six year-long civil war has scarred the country beyond recognition.

"Basically, the attitude of the people is that they're scared, they're not sure what's going to happen. The government is not sure who to trust," said Steve Van Valkenburg from Christian Aid Mission.

"I personally don't think that Aleppo is going to become a nice, civilized place for a long time. You've got people who are going to be a problem, and it's going to take a long time to get things rebuilt — if ever they will — and the people are living among the carnage."

Christian ministries are on the ground trying to provide at least a little solace, especially to Aleppo's children.

"An agency within the government has asked a ministry if they would have kids programs all this week," Valkenburg said. "So every other day, they're having kids programs, and they're having evangelistic programs. They've been very effective in the past, and actually have seen thousands of people coming to their meetings."

The children and their parents are receiving Bibles and coloring books that illustrate Biblical stories. Valkenburg says many Muslims are coming to Christians asking for prayer, a clear sign of the country's thirst for God.

"They're at their wits end, they have heavy burdens, and they're afraid and they're looking for somebody to come and help them. So even though they may be Muslims, they still are looking for somebody who will give them solace…. As the missionaries pray with them, they can share the Gospel, they can give out Bibles and tracts, and so there's a lot of spiritual, emotional needs met."

While many devastated Syrians are having their spiritual needs met, another immediate need is warmth. The civil war has left many without electricity or a home to defend themselves from the winter cold.

"There's no water, no sewage, food supplies are scarce," Valkenburg said.

Christian Aid is spearheading efforts to provide blankets, hot water bottles, Bibles, food baskets, and warm winter clothes.

Despite all the man power, Valkernburg is calling on Christians everywhere to pray for the city.

"My encouragement would be that people would continue to pray for the people, and specifically pray for their safety, for them to be able to have basic needs met, and for their spiritual well-being," he said.