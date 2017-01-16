Muslim Man Sends Powerful Message to Persecuted Christians

While stories of Islamic State terrorists destroying lives and cities dominates the headlines, there are a number of Muslims offering hope to their persecuted Christian neighbors.

One of those peaceful Muslims is Marwan, a man from Mosul, who decided to build a cross for his Christian neighbors after ISIS pummeled their church to dust.

Jeremy Courtney from Preemptive Love Coalition, an organization that provides humanitarian aid to communities in Iraq, posted a video on Facebook explaining why Marwan did this.

"When Marwan came into this church, he couldn't accept the fact that these other guys who claimed to be Muslims were rampaging through this place, destroying the signs and icons of his Christian friends, his Christian compatriots, his Christian neighbors. And so, our Muslim friend Marwan helps fashion this cross together," Courtney says in the video.

"Marwan's faith and kindness is something to be honored," Courtney added. "These aren't stories that we hear enough."

