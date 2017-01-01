Why an Afghan Migrant Stabbed a Christian Woman

A Christian woman was stabbed by an Afghan migrant while reading the Bible in an asylum center in Austria, according to Russia Today.

Austrian police said that a 22-year-old male stabbed the women for attempting to read the Bible during her visit to a center in the Timelkam municipality in Upper Austria state. Neither the woman or the suspect have been identified.

The 50-year-old woman and her husband were invited to read the Bible by some of the center's Christian residents.

When the Afghan male heard her reading the scriptures, he entered the kitchen where she was standing and stabbed her with a butter knife.

The woman, who was wearing a thick winter coat, was not seriously injured. She did, however, suffer an injury to her ear.

The man was arrested and he later told police that he has stabbed the woman because he was suffering from "personal problems."

He also noted that he had never seen the victim before.